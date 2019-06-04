JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bhel gallops after winning order
Business Standard

Arihant Foundations & Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.76% to Rs 4.62 crore

Net loss of Arihant Foundations & Housing reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.76% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 241.86% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.78% to Rs 65.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.625.55 -17 65.5639.31 67 OPM %40.04-37.30 --8.98-10.02 - PBDT0.210.46 -54 2.463.02 -19 PBT0.110.30 -63 2.012.34 -14 NP-0.090.30 PL 1.470.43 242

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU