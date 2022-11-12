JUST IN
SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Arihant's Securities standalone net profit rises 213.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Arihant's Securities rose 213.04% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 OPM %1028.57460.00 -PBDT0.720.23 213 PBT0.720.23 213 NP0.720.23 213

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:13 IST

