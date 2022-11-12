Arihant's Securities standalone net profit rises 213.04% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Arihant's Securities rose 213.04% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 OPM %1028.57460.00 -PBDT0.720.23 213 PBT0.720.23 213 NP0.720.23 213
