ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 84.38% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 22.49 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies rose 84.38% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 22.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales22.4921.57 4 OPM %10.0512.05 -PBDT3.743.08 21 PBT3.202.69 19 NP2.951.60 84
