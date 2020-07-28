Sanofi India standalone net profit rises 39.94% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 710.50 croreNet profit of Sanofi India rose 39.94% to Rs 136.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 97.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 710.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 747.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales710.50747.90 -5 OPM %24.9421.10 -PBDT205.90181.20 14 PBT185.40155.20 19 NP136.3097.40 40
