Tata Coffee standalone net profit declines 26.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 175.60 crore

Net profit of Tata Coffee declined 26.83% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 175.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 200.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.175.60200.308.6611.4118.0825.6012.0719.6510.5014.35

