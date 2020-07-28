JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Welspun Corp standalone net profit rises 259.65% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Coffee standalone net profit declines 26.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 175.60 crore

Net profit of Tata Coffee declined 26.83% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 175.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 200.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales175.60200.30 -12 OPM %8.6611.41 -PBDT18.0825.60 -29 PBT12.0719.65 -39 NP10.5014.35 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU