Tata Coffee standalone net profit declines 26.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 175.60 croreNet profit of Tata Coffee declined 26.83% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 175.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 200.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales175.60200.30 -12 OPM %8.6611.41 -PBDT18.0825.60 -29 PBT12.0719.65 -39 NP10.5014.35 -27
