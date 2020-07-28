Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 0.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 249.39 crore

Net profit of Mirza International rose 0.84% to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 249.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 286.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.23% to Rs 47.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1261.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1151.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

