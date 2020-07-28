JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 0.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 249.39 crore

Net profit of Mirza International rose 0.84% to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 249.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 286.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.23% to Rs 47.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1261.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1151.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales249.39286.97 -13 1261.191151.70 10 OPM %13.749.84 -13.6212.47 - PBDT24.6720.79 19 127.88111.44 15 PBT7.1710.88 -34 64.4475.98 -15 NP7.187.12 1 47.7148.80 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU