Volumes jump at Patanjali Foods Ltd counter

Central Bank of India, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 September 2022.

Patanjali Foods Ltd witnessed volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49852 shares. The stock increased 4.89% to Rs.1,470.00. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 42.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.86% to Rs.21.95. Volumes stood at 7.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Wilmar Ltd saw volume of 17.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.40% to Rs.803.95. Volumes stood at 8.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd recorded volume of 27801 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10266 shares. The stock gained 0.78% to Rs.738.35. Volumes stood at 10382 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd registered volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.32% to Rs.236.45. Volumes stood at 4.4 lakh shares in the last session.

