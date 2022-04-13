Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

RHI Magnesita India Ltd notched up volume of 12.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares

JM Financial Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Just Dial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 April 2022.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd notched up volume of 12.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.45% to Rs.649.65. Volumes stood at 2.76 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 54.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.89% to Rs.71.20. Volumes stood at 5.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 20.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.74% to Rs.500.35. Volumes stood at 2.43 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 16.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.11% to Rs.413.00. Volumes stood at 4.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 57.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.46% to Rs.914.55. Volumes stood at 56.18 lakh shares in the last session.

