Inducto Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.80% to Rs 4.07 croreNet profit of Inducto Steel reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.80% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.47% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.97% to Rs 45.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.0721.20 -81 45.5275.83 -40 OPM %14.503.44 --3.032.06 - PBDT0.59-0.12 LP 0.360.91 -60 PBT0.56-0.16 LP 0.230.76 -70 NP0.53-0.27 LP 0.170.43 -60
