Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 15.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 135.31 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 15.64% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 135.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.17% to Rs 39.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 299.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales135.31112.06 21 299.49262.09 14 OPM %20.6629.67 -29.5925.93 - PBDT22.2627.81 -20 66.5048.94 36 PBT22.0127.52 -20 65.3947.79 37 NP14.7317.46 -16 39.3130.67 28

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 16:00 IST

