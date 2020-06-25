Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 15.64% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 90.69% in the December 2019 quarter
Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 net up 91 pc at Rs 19 cr
Arvind Q3 net profit at Rs 35.35 cr
Atul consolidated net profit rises 44.32% in the December 2019 quarter
Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 20.23% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 135.31 croreNet profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 15.64% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 135.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.17% to Rs 39.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 299.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales135.31112.06 21 299.49262.09 14 OPM %20.6629.67 -29.5925.93 - PBDT22.2627.81 -20 66.5048.94 36 PBT22.0127.52 -20 65.3947.79 37 NP14.7317.46 -16 39.3130.67 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU