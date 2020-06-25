Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 15.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 135.31 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 15.64% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 135.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.17% to Rs 39.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 299.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

