Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 7.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 112.06 crore

Net profit of SmartSpaces rose 7.51% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 112.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.62% to Rs 30.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.20% to Rs 262.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 198.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

