Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 7.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 112.06 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 7.51% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 112.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.62% to Rs 30.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.20% to Rs 262.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 198.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales112.06104.27 7 262.09198.25 32 OPM %29.6725.80 -25.9330.69 - PBDT27.8126.49 5 48.9449.43 -1 PBT27.5226.22 5 47.7948.34 -1 NP17.4616.24 8 30.6730.18 2

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 16:51 IST

