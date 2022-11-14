Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 16.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.32% to Rs 7.01 croreNet profit of Aryaman Financial Services declined 16.52% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 45.32% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.0112.82 -45 OPM %22.9716.93 -PBDT1.371.82 -25 PBT1.321.79 -26 NP0.961.15 -17
