JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthy Investments standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Innovassynth Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 16.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 45.32% to Rs 7.01 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services declined 16.52% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 45.32% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.0112.82 -45 OPM %22.9716.93 -PBDT1.371.82 -25 PBT1.321.79 -26 NP0.961.15 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU