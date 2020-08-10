Goodricke Group standalone net profit rises 176.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.34% to Rs 141.24 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group rose 176.88% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.34% to Rs 141.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 168.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.141.24168.8215.416.7521.3010.8116.175.8416.175.84

