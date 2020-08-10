Goodricke Group standalone net profit rises 176.88% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 16.34% to Rs 141.24 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group rose 176.88% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.34% to Rs 141.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 168.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales141.24168.82 -16 OPM %15.416.75 -PBDT21.3010.81 97 PBT16.175.84 177 NP16.175.84 177

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 17:36 IST

