Goodricke Group standalone net profit rises 176.88% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Goodricke Group MD opts for 60pc cut in salary
Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 80.84% in the December 2019 quarter
McLeod Russel staring at 5.5-million kg production loss in FY21 amid COVID-19 pandemic
TCS recognized a Star Performer of the Year in Healthcare by Everest Group
-
Sales decline 16.34% to Rs 141.24 croreNet profit of Goodricke Group rose 176.88% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.34% to Rs 141.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 168.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales141.24168.82 -16 OPM %15.416.75 -PBDT21.3010.81 97 PBT16.175.84 177 NP16.175.84 177
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU