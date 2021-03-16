Volumes jump at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70998 shares

Syngene International Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Coforge Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 March 2021.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70998 shares. The stock increased 8.70% to Rs.227.50. Volumes stood at 50830 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd recorded volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34941 shares. The stock lost 0.16% to Rs.540.90. Volumes stood at 69572 shares in the last session.

Titan Company Ltd saw volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61045 shares. The stock increased 1.65% to Rs.1,516.20. Volumes stood at 40235 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd saw volume of 33210 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15788 shares. The stock increased 4.47% to Rs.2,952.85. Volumes stood at 26175 shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 81162 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39599 shares. The stock rose 4.63% to Rs.332.50. Volumes stood at 55018 shares in the last session.

