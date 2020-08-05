Garnet International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 75.60% to Rs 3.56 croreNet Loss of Garnet International reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.60% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 57.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.90% to Rs 17.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.5614.59 -76 17.5383.08 -79 OPM %-34.55-81.29 --57.05-71.06 - PBDT-1.29-11.90 89 -10.15-59.11 83 PBT-1.50-12.10 88 -10.97-59.94 82 NP-1.12-10.03 89 -10.99-57.72 81
