JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Yes Bank advances after LIC hikes stake
Business Standard

Garnet International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.60% to Rs 3.56 crore

Net Loss of Garnet International reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.60% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 57.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.90% to Rs 17.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.5614.59 -76 17.5383.08 -79 OPM %-34.55-81.29 --57.05-71.06 - PBDT-1.29-11.90 89 -10.15-59.11 83 PBT-1.50-12.10 88 -10.97-59.94 82 NP-1.12-10.03 89 -10.99-57.72 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU