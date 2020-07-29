Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 29.23% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 4220.67 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 29.23% to Rs 247.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 191.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 4220.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3427.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.54% to Rs 753.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 687.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 44.31% to Rs 14530.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10068.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4220.673427.06 23 14530.5810068.68 44 OPM %4.935.18 -5.305.27 - PBDT306.57223.06 37 974.60832.80 17 PBT298.79221.29 35 954.32827.06 15 NP247.34191.40 29 753.32687.74 10
