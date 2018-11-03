JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 61.80% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ashok Alco-Chem standalone net profit rises 191.67% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 42.17 crore

Net profit of Ashok Alco-Chem rose 191.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 42.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 35.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales42.1735.47 19 OPM %1.831.44 -PBDT0.770.42 83 PBT0.480.15 220 NP0.350.12 192

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements