Soma Textiles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.86 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 55.81% to Rs 10.16 croreNet profit of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 55.81% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales10.1622.99 -56 OPM %-16.447.35 -PBDT-2.88-1.33 -117 PBT-3.63-2.16 -68 NP1.86-1.30 LP
