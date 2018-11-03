Puravankara standalone net profit declines 65.19% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Bedmutha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.98 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sales rise 33.02% to Rs 327.31 crore

Net profit of Puravankara declined 65.19% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 45.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 327.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 246.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales327.31246.06 33 OPM %16.1017.44 -PBDT22.6152.84 -57 PBT20.6750.63 -59 NP15.6945.07 -65

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
