Ashok Alco-Chem standalone net profit rises 457.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2.18 croreNet profit of Ashok Alco-Chem rose 457.14% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.180 0 OPM %-26.150 -PBDT0.480.11 336 PBT0.470.09 422 NP0.390.07 457
