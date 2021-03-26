Ashok Leyland spurts on launching India's first 4-axle Truck

Ashok Leyland rose 3.69% to Rs 113.85 after the commercial vehicle maker launched India's first 4-axle 8x2 DTLA truck (14-wheeler) AVTR 4120 which has a capacity of 40.5 tonne gross vehicle weight.

This new truck offers an additional 5 tonne payload compared to standard 8x2 trucks with better total cost of operation (TCO). The announcement was made during market hours today, 26 March 2021.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Kathuria, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ashok Leyland, has said that: "We have last year launched AVTR - India's first Modular Truck platform to address the varied Load-Road-Application and customer requirements. Now, with this innovative product we will give the flexibility to customers. In many applications the load availability is dynamic due to various factors like type of material, onward/return load, seasonality, customer order quantity, etc."

"This new product will operate at 40.5 Ton with the lift axle down (Revenue and payload nearly similar to 10x2) and at 28 Ton with the lift axle up (lower fuel and operating cost similar to 6x2) during light load/partial load/return empty. This new product offers the customer flexibility to operate at large band of GVW from 28T to 40.5T with best in class Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits."

"AVTR 4120 is fitted with 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) with Patented Parallogram technology - which ensures better tyre life. AVTR 4120 is powered with 200 HP engine with iGen6 technology offering superior power, performance and fluid efficiency. This innovative product is positioned to change the rule of the game in long haul transport segment," he added.

Ashok Leyland's consolidated net profit tanked 32.9% to Rs 38.32 crore on a 15.2% surge in net sales to Rs 5,928.15 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

