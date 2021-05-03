Volumes soar at Marico Ltd counter

Marico Ltd recorded volume of 6.83 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86982 shares

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 May 2021.

Marico Ltd recorded volume of 6.83 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86982 shares. The stock gained 8.38% to Rs.446.15. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd registered volume of 3.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.95% to Rs.1,327.50. Volumes stood at 94414 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.98 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.20% to Rs.57.70. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd notched up volume of 24194 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8484 shares. The stock rose 11.37% to Rs.1,535.00. Volumes stood at 3220 shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd registered volume of 97441 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38781 shares. The stock rose 11.27% to Rs.384.95. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)