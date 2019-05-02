Mcleod Russel India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Zenith Exports Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd and Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 May 2019.
Mcleod Russel India Ltd crashed 16.93% to Rs 50.8 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14178 shares in the past one month.
Zenith Exports Ltd tumbled 15.71% to Rs 44. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46 shares in the past one month.
Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd lost 15.00% to Rs 0.51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ind Bank Housing Ltd slipped 13.24% to Rs 30.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2576 shares in the past one month.
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd shed 12.04% to Rs 45.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 360 shares in the past one month.
