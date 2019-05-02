Volumes soar at Redington India Ltd counter

clocked volume of 9.18 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 11.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81793 shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 May 2019.

clocked volume of 9.18 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 11.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81793 shares. The stock lost 3.69% to Rs.98.00. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 50702 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5186 shares. The stock rose 0.10% to Rs.2,787.95. Volumes stood at 11846 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25560 shares. The stock increased 4.79% to Rs.245.90. Volumes stood at 48216 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 69385 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7655 shares. The stock increased 3.97% to Rs.134.85. Volumes stood at 12765 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd registered volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25471 shares. The stock rose 2.37% to Rs.1,069.10. Volumes stood at 29417 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)