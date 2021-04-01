Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 67.76 points or 0.21% at 32758.16 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.13%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 1.27%),Blue Star Ltd (down 0.98%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.77%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.37%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.77%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.69%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.98%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 342.95 or 0.69% at 49852.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124.45 points or 0.85% at 14815.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 313.58 points or 1.52% at 20962.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.83 points or 0.93% at 6935.89.

On BSE,2035 shares were trading in green, 745 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

