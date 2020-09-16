Man Industries (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2020.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2020.

Man Industries (India) Ltd surged 15.81% to Rs 73.25 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55173 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd spiked 12.80% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5052 shares in the past one month.

Automotive Axles Ltd soared 10.71% to Rs 760.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2760 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd added 10.59% to Rs 0.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 52.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14436 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)