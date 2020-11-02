Ashok Leyland Oct sales rise 1% YoY

The commercial vehicles maker's total auto sales rose 1% to 9,989 units in October 2020 compared with 9,862 units sold in October 2019.

The company's total auto sales jumped 19.71% last month from 8,344 units sold in September 2020.

Ashok Leyland's domestic sales stood at 8,885 units in October 2020 as against 9,079 units in October 2019, registering a 2% decline year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales tanked 15% to 3,881 units while domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales surged 11% to 5,004 units in October 2020 over October 2019.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 388.82 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 274.96 crore reported in Q1 June 2019. Net sales for quarter ending June 2020 stood at Rs 1,480.16 crore, tumbling 77.3% from Rs 6,514.73 crore in the same period last year.

Shares of Ashok Leyland gained 0.76% to Rs 79.55 on BSE.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

