Ashok Leyland rises on decent Dec sales

Ashok Leyland gained 1.84% to Rs 124.65 after the company's sequential sales grew 19.4% to 12,518 units in December 2021 from 10,480 units sold in November 2021.

Meanwhile, total commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell 2% year on year in December 2021 from 12,760 units sold in December 2020.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) rose 11% to 7,619 units, sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined 17% to 4,899 units in December 2021 over December 2020.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

The company reported a lower standalone loss of Rs 83 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a standalone net loss of Rs 146 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations rose 57% increase to Rs 4,458 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2837 crores posted in Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)