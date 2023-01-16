L&T bags order for construction of commercial space in Hyderabad

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) Fast Business of L&T Construction has secured a significant repeat order from a reputed and prestigious commercial developer, one of India's largest mixed-use developers and operators. The mandate is to construct two towers with commercial office space in Hyderabad with approximate built-up areas of 28.91 lakh sq. ft and 28.53 lakh sq. ft respectively.

The project scope includes civil work for the composite structure including MEP, finishes & fade to construct the towers in 6B+G+22 floors and 6B+G+41 floors configurations. The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

