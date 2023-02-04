Asi Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.97 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 25.13% to Rs 44.18 croreNet profit of Asi Industries reported to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 44.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales44.1859.01 -25 OPM %27.8416.79 -PBDT14.4010.63 35 PBT13.021.83 611 NP7.97-0.29 LP
