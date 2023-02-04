JUST IN
Board of IDFC First Bank approves allotment of 37.75 cr shares to IDFC Financial Holding
India Cements consolidated net profit rises 720.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.37% to Rs 1281.00 crore

Net profit of India Cements rose 720.75% to Rs 133.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 1281.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1160.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1281.001160.63 10 OPM %-4.659.87 -PBDT-109.9970.83 PL PBT-165.3714.85 PL NP133.2916.24 721

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 12:26 IST

