Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 84.88% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 43.07% in the September 2022 quarter
Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the December 2022 quarter
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 75.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 15.30% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 100.10 croreNet profit of Rubfila International declined 84.88% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 100.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 123.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.10123.87 -19 OPM %3.1913.13 -PBDT4.2217.31 -76 PBT2.0615.44 -87 NP1.519.99 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU