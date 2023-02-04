JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Cements consolidated net profit rises 720.75% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 84.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 100.10 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 84.88% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 100.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 123.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.10123.87 -19 OPM %3.1913.13 -PBDT4.2217.31 -76 PBT2.0615.44 -87 NP1.519.99 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU