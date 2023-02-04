Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 84.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 100.10 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 84.88% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 100.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 123.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.100.10123.873.1913.134.2217.312.0615.441.519.99

