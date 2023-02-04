Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 57.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.69% to Rs 10.18 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 57.41% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.188.2311.398.631.290.771.210.700.850.54

