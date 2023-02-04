Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 57.41% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.69% to Rs 10.18 croreNet profit of Kaycee Industries rose 57.41% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.188.23 24 OPM %11.398.63 -PBDT1.290.77 68 PBT1.210.70 73 NP0.850.54 57
