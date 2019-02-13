JUST IN
Asian Granito India consolidated net profit declines 48.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.30% to Rs 296.22 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India declined 48.89% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 296.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 263.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales296.22263.78 12 OPM %8.0913.72 -PBDT16.2426.27 -38 PBT8.7820.28 -57 NP5.9811.70 -49

