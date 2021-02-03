Butterfly Gandhimathi hits the roof after stellar Q3 numbers

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 585.35 after the company's net profit surged over 16 times to Rs 18.71 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 1.11 crore in Q3 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter rose by 70.70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 297.90 crore.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 28.54 crore, up 8.94 times as against Rs 3.19 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Current tax outgo soared 9.12 times to Rs 5.03 crore in the third quarter as compared to same period last year.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is a manufacturer/marketer of domestic kitchen and domestic electrical appliances under the 'BUTTERFLY' brand.

