Future Retail Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2020.

Future Retail Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 118.35 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd crashed 6.91% to Rs 241. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17151 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 11.42. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd dropped 4.97% to Rs 134.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74209 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd fell 4.94% to Rs 99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

