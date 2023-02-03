Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 105.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.25% to Rs 1850.79 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 105.32% to Rs 300.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 146.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.25% to Rs 1850.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1565.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1850.791565.1063.6761.57366.95217.67366.95217.67300.63146.42

