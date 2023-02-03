Mahanagar Gas standalone net profit rises 202.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.62% to Rs 1671.39 croreNet profit of Mahanagar Gas rose 202.99% to Rs 172.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.62% to Rs 1671.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1027.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1671.391027.80 63 OPM %15.3210.03 -PBDT285.93123.39 132 PBT227.4075.18 202 NP172.0756.79 203
