Business Standard

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals standalone net profit declines 43.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.24% to Rs 1265.81 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 43.06% to Rs 84.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.24% to Rs 1265.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1410.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1265.811410.19 -10 OPM %10.2814.30 -PBDT121.56208.72 -42 PBT107.28198.55 -46 NP84.34148.12 -43

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:38 IST

