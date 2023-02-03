Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals standalone net profit declines 43.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 10.24% to Rs 1265.81 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 43.06% to Rs 84.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.24% to Rs 1265.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1410.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1265.811410.19 -10 OPM %10.2814.30 -PBDT121.56208.72 -42 PBT107.28198.55 -46 NP84.34148.12 -43
