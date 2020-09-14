Asian Oilfield Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 21.58% to Rs 9.41 croreNet profit of Asian Oilfield Services reported to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.58% to Rs 9.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.4112.00 -22 OPM %7.865.75 -PBDT9.000.73 1133 PBT5.90-3.27 LP NP5.90-5.78 LP
