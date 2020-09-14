Fermenta Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.31 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1786.54% to Rs 100.93 croreNet profit of Fermenta Biotech reported to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1786.54% to Rs 100.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales100.935.35 1787 OPM %24.6329.53 -PBDT22.52-2.49 LP PBT18.64-3.43 LP NP16.31-2.23 LP
