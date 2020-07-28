Castrol India standalone net profit declines 64.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.81% to Rs 490.60 crore

Net profit of Castrol India declined 64.20% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 182.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.81% to Rs 490.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1039.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.490.601039.6019.4327.35109.10299.9088.50283.3065.40182.70

