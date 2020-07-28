Castrol India standalone net profit declines 64.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.81% to Rs 490.60 croreNet profit of Castrol India declined 64.20% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 182.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.81% to Rs 490.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1039.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales490.601039.60 -53 OPM %19.4327.35 -PBDT109.10299.90 -64 PBT88.50283.30 -69 NP65.40182.70 -64
