Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 65.08% to Rs 2.08 croreNet Loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 65.08% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.081.26 65 OPM %-39.90-63.49 -PBDT-0.92-0.94 2 PBT-1.23-1.34 8 NP-1.23-1.34 8
