Sakuma Exports standalone net profit rises 146.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 14.44% to Rs 553.13 croreNet profit of Sakuma Exports rose 146.34% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.44% to Rs 553.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 646.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales553.13646.48 -14 OPM %3.270.83 -PBDT18.197.22 152 PBT18.037.10 154 NP11.434.64 146
