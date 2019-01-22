JUST IN
Bhageria Industries standalone net profit rises 6.94% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 112.03 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 6.94% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 112.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales112.0390.60 24 OPM %22.9528.75 -PBDT27.5828.70 -4 PBT22.1021.96 1 NP15.1114.13 7

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 12:13 IST

