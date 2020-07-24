Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 88.58% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.73% to Rs 22.18 croreNet profit of Wendt India declined 88.58% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.73% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.1839.42 -44 OPM %5.5517.63 -PBDT2.847.74 -63 PBT0.585.22 -89 NP0.413.59 -89
