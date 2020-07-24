Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 88.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.73% to Rs 22.18 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 88.58% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.73% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22.1839.425.5517.632.847.740.585.220.413.59

