AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Falls 7.47%, S&P BSE Finance index Drops 1.35%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost 15.19% over last one month compared to 0.31% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 7.47% today to trade at Rs 1040. The S&P BSE Finance index is down 1.35% to quote at 7369.02. The index is up 0.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd decreased 3.42% and Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd lost 3.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 50.62 % over last one year compared to the 46.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost 15.19% over last one month compared to 0.31% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40689 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1356.35 on 30 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.2 on 27 May 2020.

