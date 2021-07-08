Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd stays supported

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2536.55, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.63% in last one year as compared to a 45.89% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.89% in last one month. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has slipped around 0.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16874.45, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2534.85, up 0.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

