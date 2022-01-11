AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 3.7%, up for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1280.05, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.47% in last one year as compared to a 23.86% gain in NIFTY and a 18.63% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1280.05, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 18037.95. The Sensex is at 60561.81, up 0.28%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 10.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38347.9, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1281.6, up 3.65% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 34.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

