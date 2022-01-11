Inox Leisure Ltd jumps 1%

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.5, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.48% in last one year as compared to a 23.84% gain in NIFTY and a 31.71% gain in the Nifty Media.

Inox Leisure Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.5, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18035.6. The Sensex is at 60545.92, up 0.25%. Inox Leisure Ltd has dropped around 5.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2293.6, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

